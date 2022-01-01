Fyrirtækjaskrá
ManTech
ManTech Laun

Laun hjá ManTech eru á bilinu $61,690 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Ráðningaraðili í neðri kantinum til $216,240 fyrir Forritstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ManTech. Síðast uppfært: 9/15/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $120K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $125K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $130K

Lausnaarkitekt
Median $143K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $148K
Tækniforritstjóri
Median $144K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$181K
Vöruhönnuður
$79.6K
Forritstjóri
$216K
Verkefnastjóri
$196K
Ráðningaraðili
$61.7K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$145K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá ManTech er Forritstjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $216,240. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá ManTech er $143,400.

