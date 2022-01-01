Fyrirtækjaskrá
lululemon
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

lululemon Laun

Laun hjá lululemon eru á bilinu $39,800 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $341,700 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá lululemon. Síðast uppfært: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $108K
Verkefnisstjóri
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Gagnafræðingur
Median $80.2K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $82.2K
Lausnararkitekt
Median $144K
Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur
$89.6K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$180K
Fjármálafræðingur
$72K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$80.3K
Markaðssetning
$130K
Markaðsrekstur
$60.5K
Vöruhönnuður
$101K
Áætlunarstjóri
$181K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$66.5K
Sala
$39.8K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$342K
Tækniforritstjóri
$151K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá lululemon er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $341,700. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá lululemon er $97,234.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá lululemon

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Nordstrom
  • Macy's
  • Rent the Runway
  • Warby Parker
  • Nike
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lululemon/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.