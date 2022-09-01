Fyrirtækjaskrá
LKQ
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

LKQ Laun

Laun hjá LKQ eru á bilinu $57,486 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Viðskiptasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $102,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá LKQ. Síðast uppfært: 9/16/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $102K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$57.5K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$72.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá LKQ er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $102,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá LKQ er $72,271.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá LKQ

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Square
  • DoorDash
  • Coinbase
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði