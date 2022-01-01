Fyrirtækjaskrá
LivePerson
LivePerson Laun

Laun hjá LivePerson eru á bilinu $24,097 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður í neðri kantinum til $402,000 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá LivePerson. Síðast uppfært: 9/16/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $86.9K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $184K
Tækniforritstjóri
Median $400K

Vöruhönnuður
Median $132K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$24.1K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$54.8K
Þjónustuver
$137K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$62.4K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$235K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $142K
Mannauður
$143K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$252K
Markaðsmál
$120K
Vörustjóri
$132K
Forritstjóri
$201K
Verkefnastjóri
$402K
Ráðningaraðili
$166K
Lausnaarkitekt
$135K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá LivePerson er Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $402,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá LivePerson er $139,395.

