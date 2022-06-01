Fyrirtækjaskrá
LiveIntent
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

LiveIntent Laun

Laun hjá LiveIntent eru á bilinu $86,700 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $220,000 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá LiveIntent. Síðast uppfært: 9/15/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Sala
Median $220K
Gagnafræðingur
$86.7K
Vörustjóri
$87.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$99.5K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá LiveIntent er Sala með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $220,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá LiveIntent er $93,296.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá LiveIntent

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Qlik
  • Axway
  • Acquia
  • Jelli
  • WillowTree
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði