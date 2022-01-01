Fyrirtækjaskrá
Levi's Laun

Laun hjá Levi's eru á bilinu $25,761 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Áhættufjárfestir í neðri kantinum til $211,050 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Levi's. Síðast uppfært: 10/21/2025

Endurskoðandi
$155K
Gagnafræðingur
$51.6K
Markaðsmál
$71.4K

Vöruhönnuður
$151K
Vörustjóri
$211K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$36.2K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$70.7K
Áhættufjárfestir
$25.8K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Levi's er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $211,050. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Levi's er $71,011.

