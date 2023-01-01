Laun hjá Level Home eru á bilinu $47,463 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Verkefnisstjóri í neðri kantinum til $220,500 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Level Home. Síðast uppfært: 11/27/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.
25%
ÁR 1
25%
ÁR 2
25%
ÁR 3
25%
ÁR 4
Hjá Level Home eru Hlutabréfa-/eiginfjárstyrkir háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (25.00% árlega)
25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
Farðu inn á Levels.fyi samfélagið til að eiga samskipti við starfsmenn hjá mismunandi fyrirtækjum, fá starfsráð og fleira.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/level-home/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.