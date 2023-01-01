Fyrirtækjaskrá
Level Home
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Level Home Laun

Laun hjá Level Home eru á bilinu $47,463 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Verkefnisstjóri í neðri kantinum til $220,500 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Level Home. Síðast uppfært: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $180K
Vörustjóri
$221K
Verkefnisstjóri
$47.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Ávinnslutímaáætlun

25%

ÁR 1

25%

ÁR 2

25%

ÁR 3

25%

ÁR 4

Hjá Level Home eru Hlutabréfa-/eiginfjárstyrkir háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (25.00% árlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

Ertu með spurningu? Spyrðu samfélagið.

Farðu inn á Levels.fyi samfélagið til að eiga samskipti við starfsmenn hjá mismunandi fyrirtækjum, fá starfsráð og fleira.

Farðu inn núna!

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Level Home er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $220,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Level Home er $179,875.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Level Home

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Netflix
  • Facebook
  • Tesla
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/level-home/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.