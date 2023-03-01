Fyrirtækjaskrá
Leroy Merlin Laun

Launasvið Leroy Merlin eru frá $13,127 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $114,425 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Leroy Merlin. Síðast uppfært: 8/13/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $35.1K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $77.4K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$27.6K

Gagnavísindamaður
$16.1K
Vöruhönnuður
$114K
Sala
$13.1K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$104K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$53.4K
Áhættufjárfestir
$20.8K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Leroy Merlin is Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leroy Merlin is $35,087.

