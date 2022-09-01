Fyrirtækjaskrá
Leica Geosystems
Leica Geosystems Laun

Laun hjá Leica Geosystems eru á bilinu $45,188 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Mannauður í neðri kantinum til $120,142 fyrir Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Leica Geosystems. Síðast uppfært: 9/8/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $116K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$120K
Mannauður
$45.2K

Vörustjóri
$109K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Leica Geosystems er Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $120,142. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Leica Geosystems er $112,185.

