LeanIX Laun

Laun hjá LeanIX eru á bilinu $57,897 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $101,654 fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá LeanIX. Síðast uppfært: 9/14/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $69.4K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Median $102K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$69.3K

Vöruhönnuður
$57.9K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$83.2K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá LeanIX er Stjórnunarráðgjafi með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $101,654. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá LeanIX er $69,396.

