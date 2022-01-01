Fyrirtækjaskrá
League Laun

Launasvið League eru frá $68,665 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í neðri enda til $150,750 fyrir Netöryggissérfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá League. Síðast uppfært: 8/12/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
E3 $80.8K
E4 $147K
E5 $146K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $120K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $150K

Viðskiptaþróun
$68.7K
Auglýsingatextahöfundur
$70.9K
Lögfræðimál
$144K
Vöruhönnuður
$116K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$151K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá League er Netöryggissérfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $150,750. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá League er $132,102.

