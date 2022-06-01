Fyrirtækjaskrá
Landor
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Landor Laun

Laun hjá Landor eru á bilinu $32,170 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $90,000 fyrir Markaðsmál í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Landor. Síðast uppfært: 9/7/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Markaðsmál
Median $90K
Endurskoðandi
$78.4K
Vöruhönnuður
$32.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Landor is Markaðsmál with a yearly total compensation of $90,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Landor is $78,390.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Landor

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði