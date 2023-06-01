Fyrirtækjaskrá
Knoema
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Knoema Laun

Launasvið Knoema eru frá $87,560 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $318,400 fyrir Sala í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Knoema. Síðast uppfært: 8/16/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Gagnavísindamaður
$201K
Vöruhönnuður
$87.6K
Sala
$318K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Највише плаћена улога пријављена у Knoema је Sala at the Common Range Average level са годишњом укупном компензацијом од $318,400. Ово укључује основну плату, као и евентуалну компензацију у акцијама и бонусе.
Медијана годишње укупне компензације пријављене у Knoema је $201,000.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Knoema

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • DoorDash
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði