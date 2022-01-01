Fyrirtækjaskrá
KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery Laun

Launasvið KLDiscovery eru frá $8,964 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $114,425 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá KLDiscovery. Síðast uppfært: 8/23/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $70K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptagreinir
$59.7K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$9K

Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$101K
Verkefnastjóri
$114K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at KLDiscovery is Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLDiscovery is $70,000.

