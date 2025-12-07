Miðgildi Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur launapakka in United States hjá Kensho Technologies er samtals $241K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Kensho Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 12/7/2025
Fyrirtæki
Starfsþrep
Starfsreynsla í árum
Heildarlaun
|Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Titlar sem eru innifaldirSenda inn nýjan titil
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/kensho-technologies/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.