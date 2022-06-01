Fyrirtækjaskrá
Kelly Services
Kelly Services Laun

Launasvið Kelly Services eru frá $29,371 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $102,485 fyrir Markaðsmál í efri enda.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $97K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
Median $65K
Rekstrarstjóri
$77.6K

Gagnavísindamaður
$47.8K
Mannauðsmál
$32.1K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$29.4K
Markaðsmál
$102K
Traust og öryggi
$87.4K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Kelly Services er Markaðsmál at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $102,485. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Kelly Services er $71,305.

