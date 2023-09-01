Fyrirtækjaskrá
KBTG
KBTG Laun

Launasvið KBTG eru frá $10,841 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir UX rannsakandi í neðri enda til $44,087 fyrir Markaðsmál í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá KBTG. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $22.1K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $17.4K
Viðskiptagreinir
$24.9K

Markaðsmál
$44.1K
Vörustjóri
$30.1K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$32.7K
UX rannsakandi
$10.8K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at KBTG is Markaðsmál at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $44,087. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KBTG is $24,875.

Völdu störf

