JW Player Laun

Launasvið JW Player eru frá $78,712 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $321,600 fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá JW Player. Síðast uppfært: 8/16/2025

$160K

Viðskiptaþróun
$322K
Gagnavísindamaður
$86K
Markaðsmál
$84.6K

Vöruhönnuður
$128K
Vörustjóri
$164K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$104K
Sala
$271K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$78.7K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$204K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá JW Player er Viðskiptaþróun at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $321,600. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá JW Player er $128,380.

