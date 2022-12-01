Fyrirtækjaskrá
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Laun

Laun hjá Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory eru á bilinu $93,100 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Fjármálafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $177,885 fyrir Áætlunarstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Síðast uppfært: 11/26/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $136K

Vélanámsverkfræðingur

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Kerfisverkfræðingur

Rannsóknavísindamaður

Gervigreindarrannsókartæknir

Innbyggðkerfishugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $148K
Geimferðaverkfræðingur
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $135K

Innbyggðvélbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $150K
Rafverkfræðingur
Median $135K
Netöryggisfræðingur
Median $130K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $115K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $140K
Verkefnisstjóri
Median $173K
Lífverkfræðingur
$99.7K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$164K
Byggingaverkfræðingur
$149K
Stjórnkerfiverkfræðingur
$129K
Gagnafræðingur
$130K
Fjármálafræðingur
$93.1K
Mannauður
$111K
Efnisverkfræðingur
$149K
Vörustjóri
$154K
Áætlunarstjóri
$178K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$109K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$159K
Lausnararkitekt
$127K
Áhættufjárfestir
$101K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory er Áætlunarstjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $177,885. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory er $135,500.

