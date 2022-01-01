Fyrirtækjaskrá
Joby Aviation
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Joby Aviation Laun

Laun hjá Joby Aviation eru á bilinu $109,450 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri kantinum til $308,450 fyrir Áætlunarstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Joby Aviation. Síðast uppfært: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $175K

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $175K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Geimferðaverkfræðingur
$298K
Gagnafræðingur
$220K
Rafverkfræðingur
$127K
Markaðssetning
$255K
Læknir
$131K
Vöruhönnuður
$199K
Áætlunarstjóri
$308K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$109K
Netöryggisfræðingur
$109K
Tækniforritstjóri
$152K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Joby Aviation er Áætlunarstjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $308,450. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Joby Aviation er $175,000.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Joby Aviation

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Teradata
  • Root Insurance
  • KBR
  • ManTech
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/joby-aviation/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.