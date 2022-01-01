Fyrirtækjaskrá
Jacobs
Jacobs Laun

Launasvið Jacobs eru frá $44,786 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $194,000 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Jacobs. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L1 $101K
L2 $99.7K
L3 $123K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Byggingarverkfræðingur
L1 $71.8K
L2 $103K
L3 $107K

Samgönguverkfræðingur

Burðarþolsverkfræðingur

Vélaverkfræðingur
L1 $69.4K
L3 $108K

Verkefnastjóri
L3 $143K
L5 $194K
Gagnavísindamaður
Median $148K
Flugtæknifræðingur
Median $108K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $80K
Endurskoðandi
$133K
Viðskiptagreinir
$69.7K
Viðskiptaþróun
$85.2K
Efnaverkfræðingur
$84.6K
Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$60.2K
Jarðfræðiverkfræðingur
$70.6K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$137K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$70.4K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$124K
Virkjatæknifræðingur
$129K
Vörustjóri
$98.5K
Verkefnastjóri
$146K
Sala
$44.8K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$176K
Lausnarhönnuður
$184K

Gagnahönnuður

Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

