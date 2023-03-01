Fyrirtækjaskrá
Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo Laun

Launasvið Intesa Sanpaolo eru frá $15,558 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Fjármálagreinir í neðri enda til $93,254 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Intesa Sanpaolo. Síðast uppfært: 8/13/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $47.7K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fjármálagreinir
$15.6K
Mannauðsmál
$81.1K

Verkefnastjóri
$85.7K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$80.1K
Lausnarhönnuður
$93.3K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$39.8K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Intesa Sanpaolo er Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $93,254. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Intesa Sanpaolo er $80,056.

