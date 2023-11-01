Fyrirtækjaskrá
International SOS
International SOS Laun

Laun hjá International SOS eru á bilinu $70,614 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $150,000 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá International SOS. Síðast uppfært: 9/5/2025

$160K

Sala
Median $150K
Gagnafræðingur
$70.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$94.1K

Forritstjóri
$74.6K
Verkefnastjóri
$127K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá International SOS er Sala með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $150,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá International SOS er $94,063.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá International SOS

