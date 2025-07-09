Fyrirtækjaskrá
Intellias
Intellias Laun

Launasvið Intellias eru frá $15,288 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri enda til $95,574 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Intellias. Síðast uppfært: 8/10/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $60K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptagreinir
$65.8K
Gagnagreinir
$35K

Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$63.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$77.6K
Markaðsmál
$15.3K
Verkefnastjóri
$40.1K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$95.6K
Lausnarhönnuður
$82.3K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$67.3K
Algengar spurningar

La compensació total anual mediana informada a Intellias és de $64,683.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Intellias

