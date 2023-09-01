Fyrirtækjaskrá
Intellect Design Arena
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Intellect Design Arena Laun

Laun hjá Intellect Design Arena eru á bilinu $8,476 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Tæknirithöfundur í neðri kantinum til $38,311 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Intellect Design Arena. Síðast uppfært: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $9.2K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $38.3K
Markaðssetning
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Vörustjóri
$36.1K
Tæknirithöfundur
$8.5K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Intellect Design Arena er Gagnafræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $38,311. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Intellect Design Arena er $20,422.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Intellect Design Arena

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/intellect-design-arena/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.