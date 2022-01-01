Fyrirtækjaskrá
Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Laun

Launasvið Integral Ad Science eru frá $105,525 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $320,390 fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Integral Ad Science. Síðast uppfært: 8/10/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $175K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $165K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$320K

Sala
$106K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$269K
Lausnarhönnuður
$159K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$131K
UX rannsakandi
$109K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Integral Ad Science er Upplýsingatæknifræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $320,390. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Integral Ad Science er $162,100.

Önnur úrræði