Fyrirtækjaskrá
Intapp
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns
Helstu innsýnir
  • Leggðu fram eitthvað einstakt um Intapp sem gæti verið gagnlegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalsráð, val á teymi, einstök menning o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Intapp powers connected firms. Trusted by 1,600 of the world’s top private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers end-to-end, cloud-based connected firm management software built for the unique needs of partner-led firms. Intapp helps enhance collaboration, unleash collective knowledge, transform decision-making, and fuel success. Our products and services span the entire relationship lifecycle — from strategy through origination and execution — to drive optimal outcomes.

    http://www.intapp.com
    Vefsíða
    2000
    Stofnár
    720
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $100M-$250M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í pósthólfið þitt

    Gerast áskrifandi að staðfestum tilboðum.Þú færð sundurliðun á bótum í tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er varin með reCAPTCHA og persónuverndarstefna Google og persónuverndarstefna og þjónustuskilmálar eiga við.

    Völdu störf

      Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Intapp

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Qualtrics
    • Medallia
    • Cornerstone OnDemand
    • FICO
    • CDW
    • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði