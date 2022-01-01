Fyrirtækjaskrá
Inovalon
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Inovalon Laun

Laun hjá Inovalon eru á bilinu $43,675 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í neðri kantinum til $276,375 fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Inovalon. Síðast uppfært: 9/15/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $100K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $132K
Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $100K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $96K
Viðskiptaþróun
$110K
Þjónustuver
$55.3K
Mannauður
$190K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$276K
Verkefnastjóri
$146K
Sala
$49.8K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$246K
Lausnaarkitekt
$43.7K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Inovalon er Stjórnunarráðgjafi at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $276,375. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Inovalon er $105,223.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Inovalon

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • Teradata
  • Seagate
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði