Fyrirtækjaskrá
Innovaccer
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Innovaccer Laun

Laun hjá Innovaccer eru á bilinu $9,325 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $260,100 fyrir Vöruhönnunarstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Innovaccer. Síðast uppfært: 9/6/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer 1 $15K
Software Engineer 2 $38.3K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $17.5K
Vörustjóri
Median $55.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $67.7K
Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $9.3K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $21.6K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$70.8K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$77.7K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$16.5K
Markaðsrekstur
$11.8K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$260K
Sala
$11.8K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Innovaccer es Vöruhönnunarstjóri at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $260,100. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Innovaccer es $21,561.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Innovaccer

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • LeverX
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði