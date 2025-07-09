Fyrirtækjaskrá
Innotech
Innotech Laun

Laun hjá Innotech eru á bilinu $11,973 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) í neðri kantinum til $122,400 fyrir Efnaverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Innotech. Síðast uppfært: 9/14/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $51K

Framendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatrygging (Kjú-eí) Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Devóps Verkfræðingur

Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $39.8K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $46K

Lausnaarkitekt
Median $68K

Gagnarkitekt

Tækniforritstjóri
Median $78.9K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$22.7K
Efnaverkfræðingur
$122K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $31.3K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$12K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$41.8K
Lögfræði
$63.2K
Vöruhönnuður
$38.8K
Vörustjóri
$60.2K
Verkefnastjóri
$91.4K
Ráðningaraðili
$58.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$66K
Áhættufjárfestir
$41.9K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Innotech er Efnaverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $122,400. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Innotech er $50,958.

