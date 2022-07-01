Infront X Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Launasvið Infront X eru frá $43,512 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $181,090 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Infront X. Síðast uppfært: 8/12/2025

$160K

Vörustjóri
$181K
Verkefnastjóri
$43.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$92.8K

Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$161K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Infront X is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infront X is $126,793.

