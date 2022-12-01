Fyrirtækjaskrá
IndiaMART Laun

Launasvið IndiaMART eru frá $6,585 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $28,744 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá IndiaMART. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $13.8K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $28.7K
Sala
$6.6K

Áhættufjárfestir
$11.8K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá IndiaMART er Vörustjóri með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $28,744. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá IndiaMART er $12,839.

