Indeed Gagnafræðingur Laun

Gagnafræðingur kjör in United States hjá Indeed eru á bilinu $120K á year fyrir L1 til $158K á year fyrir L3. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $100K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Indeed. Síðast uppfært: 11/2/2025
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
L1
$120K
$96.7K
$12.3K
$11.3K
L2
$151K
$124K
$14.2K
$13.3K
L3
$152K
$120K
$17.9K
$13.8K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Fyrirtæki
Starfsþrep
Starfsreynsla í árum
Heildarlaun
|Engin laun fundust
25%
ÁR 1
25%
ÁR 2
25%
ÁR 3
25%
ÁR 4
Hjá Indeed eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (25.00% árlega)
25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)
25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)
25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ÁR 1
33.3%
ÁR 2
33.4%
ÁR 3
Hjá Indeed eru RSUs háð 3 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
33.3% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (33.30% árlega)
33.3% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (8.32% ársfjórðungslega)
33.4% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (8.35% ársfjórðungslega)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.