Indeed Viðskiptarekstur Laun á New York City Area

Miðgildi Viðskiptarekstur launapakka in New York City Area hjá Indeed er samtals $143K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Indeed. Síðast uppfært: 10/1/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
Indeed
Senior Strategist, Client Strategy & Insights
New York, NY
Samtals á ári
$143K
Stig
-
Grunnlaun
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
Bónus
$16K
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
3 Ár
Ár reynsla
7 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá Indeed?

$160K

Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Bæta viðBæta við launBæta við launum

Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Ávinnslutímaáætlun

25%

ÁR 1

25%

ÁR 2

25%

ÁR 3

25%

ÁR 4

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Indeed eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (25.00% árlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÁR 1

33.3%

ÁR 2

33.4%

ÁR 3

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Indeed eru RSUs háð 3 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 33.3% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (33.30% árlega)

  • 33.3% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (8.32% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 33.4% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (8.35% ársfjórðungslega)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



