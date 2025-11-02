Indeed Viðskiptarekstur Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Miðgildi Viðskiptarekstur launapakka hjá Indeed er samtals $140K á year.

Miðgildi launa
company icon
Indeed
Business Operations
New York, NY
Samtals á ári
$140K
Stig
L3
Grunnlaun
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
3 Ár
Ár reynsla
5 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá Indeed?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Ávinnslutímaáætlun

25%

ÁR 1

25%

ÁR 2

25%

ÁR 3

25%

ÁR 4

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Indeed eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (25.00% árlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÁR 1

33.3%

ÁR 2

33.4%

ÁR 3

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Indeed eru RSUs háð 3 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 33.3% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (33.30% árlega)

  • 33.3% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (8.32% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 33.4% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (8.35% ársfjórðungslega)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Viðskiptarekstur hjá Indeed er árleg heildarlaun upp á $228,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Indeed fyrir Viðskiptarekstur hlutverkið er $115,000.

Önnur úrræði