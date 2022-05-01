Fyrirtækjaskrá
Imperva
Imperva Laun

Laun hjá Imperva eru á bilinu $64,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Netöryggissérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $217,080 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $117K
Þjónustuver
$161K
Markaðsrekstur
$189K

Vöruhönnuður
$141K
Vörustjóri
$217K
Söluverkfræðingur
$209K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$64K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$135K
Lausnaarkitekt
$132K
Algengar spurningar

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Imperva es Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $217,080. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Imperva es $141,158.

