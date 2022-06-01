Laun hjá iMerit Technology eru á bilinu $11,651 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $94,525 fyrir Verkefnisstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá iMerit Technology. Síðast uppfært: 11/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imerit-technology/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.