iManage Laun

Laun hjá iManage eru á bilinu $121,390 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Information Technologist (IT) í neðri kantinum til $426,629 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá iManage. Síðast uppfært: 10/20/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $176K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $128K
Vörustjóri
Median $130K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
Þjónustuver
$139K
Gagnafræðingur
$125K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Sala
$427K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$129K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá iManage er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $426,629. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá iManage er $129,551.

