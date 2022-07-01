Fyrirtækjaskrá
Imagine One Technology & Management
Helstu innsýn
    Um

    Imagine One Technology & Management, Ltd. provides mission-critical support services to DoD and federal agency customers in the areas of program management, systems engineering, interactive training, information technology, logistics, test & evaluation, cyber engineering and International Programs Support. Our senior managers, with over 260 combined years of defense and industry experience, include US Navy officers, US Government senior executives and senior civilian professionals adept in delivering effective strategic planning and program execution advice to customers and industry partners. Imagine One is a rapidly growing employee-owned company.

    http://www.imagine-one.com
    Vefsíða
    1998
    Stofnár
    360
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $50M-$100M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

