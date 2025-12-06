IHS Markit Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur Laun

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur kjör in United States hjá IHS Markit eru á bilinu $99.2K á year fyrir Software Engineer til $136K á year fyrir Senior Software Engineer. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $135K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka IHS Markit. Síðast uppfært: 12/6/2025
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Fyrirtæki
Starfsþrep
Starfsreynsla í árum
Heildarlaun
|Engin laun fundust
