Fyrirtækjaskrá
IHS Markit
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Laun
  • Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

  • Öll Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur laun

IHS Markit Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur Laun

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur kjör in United States hjá IHS Markit eru á bilinu $99.2K á year fyrir Software Engineer til $136K á year fyrir Senior Software Engineer. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $135K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka IHS Markit. Síðast uppfært: 12/6/2025

Meðaltal Laun eftir Þrep
Bæta við launumBera saman þrep
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
Associate Software Engineer I
(Byrjendaþrep)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Skoða 2 Fleiri þrep
Bæta við launumBera saman þrep
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Bæta viðBæta við launBæta við launum

Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Flytja út gögnSkoða laus störf
Starfsnámslaun

Leggja til
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá IHS Markit?

Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur hjá IHS Markit in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $165,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá IHS Markit fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur hlutverkið in United States er $124,323.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá IHS Markit

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.