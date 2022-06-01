Fyrirtækjaskrá
IDEX Laun

Laun hjá IDEX eru á bilinu $54,707 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vélaverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $332,000 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá IDEX. Síðast uppfært: 11/24/2025

Vörustjóri
Median $332K
Mannauður
$120K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$54.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá IDEX er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $332,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá IDEX er $119,749.

Önnur úrræði

