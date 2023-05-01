Fyrirtækjaskrá
ICON
ICON Laun

Laun hjá ICON eru á bilinu $94,097 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri kantinum til $173,400 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ICON. Síðast uppfært: 10/17/2025

Stjórnunarverkfræðingur
$136K
Gagnafræðingur
$119K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
Vöruhönnuður
$119K
Vörustjóri
$173K
Verkefnastjóri
$94.1K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$114K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá ICON er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $173,400. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá ICON er $119,400.

Önnur úrræði