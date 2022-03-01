Fyrirtækjaskrá
Hipcamp
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Hipcamp Laun

Laun hjá Hipcamp eru á bilinu $168,504 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $907,515 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Hipcamp. Síðast uppfært: 9/5/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $170K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$177K
Gagnafræðingur
$175K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Mannauður
$366K
Vöruhönnuður
$169K
Vörustjóri
$212K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$908K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Hipcamp er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $907,515. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Hipcamp er $176,880.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Hipcamp

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • SeatGeek
  • Upgrade
  • Papa
  • Yapstone
  • Rally Health
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði