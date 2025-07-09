Fyrirtækjaskrá
HGS
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

HGS Laun

Laun hjá HGS eru á bilinu $80,400 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $160,800 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá HGS. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$80.4K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$161K
Lausnaarkitekt
$108K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

HGS şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $160,800 tazminatla Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
HGS şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $108,098 tutarındadır.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá HGS

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Amazon
  • Lyft
  • Databricks
  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði