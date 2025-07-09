Fyrirtækjaskrá
HeyJobs
HeyJobs Laun

Launasvið HeyJobs eru frá $60,504 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $92,188 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá HeyJobs. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $81.3K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $60.5K
Markaðsmál
$70.2K

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$92.2K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at HeyJobs is Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $92,188. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HeyJobs is $75,723.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir HeyJobs

