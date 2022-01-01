Fyrirtækjaskrá
Hexaware Technologies Laun

Laun hjá Hexaware Technologies eru á bilinu $3,616 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri kantinum til $273,625 fyrir Tækniforritstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Hexaware Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 9/10/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $7.2K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Lausnaarkitekt
Median $122K
Endurskoðandi
$3.6K

Viðskiptarekstur
$5.3K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$7.3K
Þjónustuver
$5.4K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$21.8K
Gagnafræðingur
$10.1K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$15.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$79.7K
Markaðsmál
$7.5K
Vörustjóri
$98.5K
Verkefnastjóri
$121K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$31.3K
Tækniforritstjóri
$274K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Hexaware Technologies er Tækniforritstjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $273,625. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Hexaware Technologies er $15,635.

Önnur úrræði