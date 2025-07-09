Fyrirtækjaskrá
Herbalife Laun

Laun hjá Herbalife eru á bilinu $17,966 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $240,790 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Herbalife. Síðast uppfært: 10/21/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $140K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnasérfræðingur
$18K
Vöruhönnuður
$129K

Vörustjóri
$241K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$169K
Lausnaarkitekt
$92.3K
Tækniforritstjóri
$168K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Herbalife er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $240,790. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Herbalife er $140,000.

