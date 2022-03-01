Fyrirtækjaskrá
Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System Laun

Laun hjá Henry Ford Health System eru á bilinu $94,554 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $169,150 fyrir Forritstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Henry Ford Health System. Síðast uppfært: 9/14/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $100K
Gagnafræðingur
$94.6K
Forritstjóri
$169K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Henry Ford Health System er Forritstjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $169,150. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Henry Ford Health System er $100,000.

