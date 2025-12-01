Fyrirtækjaskrá
Harvard University
  • Laun
  • Graduate Student

  • Öll Graduate Student laun

Harvard University Graduate Student Laun

Miðgildi Graduate Student launapakka in United States hjá Harvard University er samtals $45K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Harvard University. Síðast uppfært: 12/1/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
Harvard University
Graduate Student
Boston
Samtals á ári
$45K
Stig
-
Grunnlaun
$45K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
7 Ár
Ár reynsla
7 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá Harvard University?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Graduate Student hjá Harvard University in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $50,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Harvard University fyrir Graduate Student hlutverkið in United States er $45,000.

