Gagnafræðingur kjör in United States hjá Gusto eru á bilinu $182K á year til $340K. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $320K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Gusto. Síðast uppfært: 12/1/2025

Meðaltal Laun eftir Þrep
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$283K
$203K
$76.7K
$2.9K
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ávinnslutímaáætlun

20%

ÁR 1

20%

ÁR 2

20%

ÁR 3

20%

ÁR 4

20%

ÁR 5

Tegund hlutabréfa
Options

Hjá Gusto eru Options háð 5 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 20% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (20.00% árlega)

  • 20% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (1.67% mánaðarlega)

  • 20% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (1.67% mánaðarlega)

  • 20% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (1.67% mánaðarlega)

  • 20% ávinst á 5th-ÁR (1.67% mánaðarlega)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ÁR 1

25%

ÁR 2

25%

ÁR 3

25%

ÁR 4

Tegund hlutabréfa
Options

Hjá Gusto eru Options háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (25.00% árlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Gagnafræðingur hjá Gusto in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $340,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Gusto fyrir Gagnafræðingur hlutverkið in United States er $265,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.